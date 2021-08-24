August 27, 2021

NapoliSport.net

Victor Osimhen can breathe a sigh of relief.

NapoliSport August 24, 2021 1 min read

Last weekend the lights went out at Victor Osimhen. The Napoli attacker tried to get rid of Daan Heymans during a corner but dealt a blow to the face. Meanwhile, he knows his punishment.

The stops of the ex-striker of Charleroi went entirely after 23 minutes. He sold a punch to Daan Heymans (ex-Waasland-Beveren) and received red cardboard. Napoli had to continue with ten but eventually won 2-0 against Venezia.

Victor Osimhen now knows his punishment for his scandalous reaction. The 22-year-old Nigerian even manages to do well. He will be suspended for two days. As a result, he misses the confrontations against Genoa and Juventus. In addition, he must also pay a fine of 5,000 euros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“Napoli also reports to Barca, Atalanta gets replacement Hateboer.”

August 24, 2021 NapoliSport
1 min read

Napoli plans to honour Diego Armando Maradona.

July 30, 2021 NapoliSport
1 min read

Napoli announces Gattuso exit after missing out on Champions League

May 23, 2021 NapoliSport

You may have missed

1 min read

Victor Osimhen can breathe a sigh of relief.

August 24, 2021 NapoliSport
1 min read

“Napoli also reports to Barca, Atalanta gets replacement Hateboer.”

August 24, 2021 NapoliSport
1 min read

Napoli plans to honour Diego Armando Maradona.

July 30, 2021 NapoliSport
1 min read

Napoli announces Gattuso exit after missing out on Champions League

May 23, 2021 NapoliSport