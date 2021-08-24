Victor Osimhen can breathe a sigh of relief.

Last weekend the lights went out at Victor Osimhen. The Napoli attacker tried to get rid of Daan Heymans during a corner but dealt a blow to the face. Meanwhile, he knows his punishment.

The stops of the ex-striker of Charleroi went entirely after 23 minutes. He sold a punch to Daan Heymans (ex-Waasland-Beveren) and received red cardboard. Napoli had to continue with ten but eventually won 2-0 against Venezia.

Victor Osimhen now knows his punishment for his scandalous reaction. The 22-year-old Nigerian even manages to do well. He will be suspended for two days. As a result, he misses the confrontations against Genoa and Juventus. In addition, he must also pay a fine of 5,000 euros.

Victor Osimhen (Naples) s'emporte contre un jeune Belge de Venise et voit rouge (VIDEO) https://t.co/7sAfVLkxHp pic.twitter.com/O0K8htMe7P — DH les Sports + (@ladh) August 23, 2021