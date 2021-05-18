Napoli displaces Juventus from Champions League spot again

In Italy, AC Milan has lost valuable points in the battle with Napoli and Juventus for the last two Champions League tickets (behind champions Inter and Atalanta). A day after Juventus’ victory over Inter, Napoli won 2-0 at Fiorentina, but Milan did not pass Cagliari at home: 0-0. With a win, Milan would have been confident of a place in next season’s Champions League.

Result in favour of Napoli.

Earlier in the day, Napoli did what it was supposed to do. The team from Naples won the away game against Fiorentina 2-0 and took over third place from Milan. Milan has the same number of points. The mutual result is in favour of Napoli.

Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead in Florence; he missed a penalty but hit the rebound. At 0-2, Lorenzo Venuti changed a shot by Piotr Zielinski, leaving Fiorentina’s goalkeeper without a chance. Fiorentina played the last half hour with one man less after a red card for the Pole Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Three teams, two more tickets

Napoli, Milan and Juventus compete on the last day of play for the two still to be given starting tickets for the Champions League. Atalanta has already received a ticket, just like Internazionale. Juventus booked a significant victory (3-2) on Inter, which has already secured the national title on Saturday.

Juventus will play against Bologna next weekend, Napoli awaits the home game against Hellas Verona. AC Milan plays a game with Atalanta.

What the game is all about 🙌 Lorenzo Insigne and Franck Ribery embrace after Napoli's 2-0 win at Fiorentina. pic.twitter.com/yDXf77LDcw — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 16, 2021